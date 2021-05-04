Registration for Art from the Heart begins Friday; show set for mid-May

MOREHEAD CITY — Art from the Heart, a yearly exhibit and sale of original artworks hosted by the Arts Council of Carteret County, is returning to the Crystal Coast this month with artist registration opening up Friday.
Artists who wish to showcase their work at the 31st annual event can submit up to two pieces by registering this Friday through Sunday at 1700 Arendell St. in Morehead City, the former Salvation Army building. Registration is open from noon to 6 p.m. daily and costs $10 per submitted piece.
The showcase is scheduled to take place Thursday, May 13 through Sunday, May 16 and Wednesday, May 19 through Saturday, May 22 from noon to 6 p.m. daily, also at the former Salvation Army building. According to organizers, the event will follow coronavirus safety protocol regarding capacity limits and enforcement of mask wearing and physical distancing guidelines. Admission to the show is free.
A Student Art Show featuring work from local student artists will occur alongside the main event, as well. It takes place at the same times and location as Art from the Heart in a separate room.
ACCC President Janet Jaworski told the News-Times she expects high participation after more than a year since the last show. Art from the Heart typically takes place in February, and Ms. Jaworski said last year’s event, which happened just a few weeks before the pandemic forced widespread cancellations, had near-record turnout.
“Because of the pandemic, we haven’t gotten together in a while, and people have been home and hopefully they’ve been creative,” Ms. Jaworski said.
Artists 18 years and older of all skill levels are invited to submit original two- and three-dimensional works for exhibition and sale in a wide variety of media. Artists from Carteret, Craven, Onslow and Pamlico counties may enter the showcase without being a member of the ACCC, but those from all other counties must be a member in good standing to register.
Judges for this year’s Art from the Heart are Carteret County high school visual art teachers Jodie Stouffer from Croatan High School, Michael Rhinehart from East Carteret High School and Catharine Olander and Amber Swanger from West Carteret High School. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top artists across several categories. There will also be a People’s Choice Award based upon votes from members of the public.
“We love our artists from Carteret County and really hope the public will show support for them during this time,” Ms. Jaworski concluded.
For more information about Art from the Heart, including a registration form and detailed entry rules, visit artscouncilcarteret.org/art-from-the-heart.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
