School board honors Eagle Scout for preschool playground improvements

Eagle Scout and Croatan High School rising senior Luke Kahrimanovic holds a certificate of recognition he received June 8 from the Carteret County Board of Education for work he did on the playground at Carteret Preschool Center in Newport. Standing with him are, from left, board members Kathryn Chadwick, Chairperson Clark Jenkins, Brittany Wheatly, Travis Day, John McLean and Katie Statler, and next to Luke on the right is preschool Principal Jeanne Huntley. (Cheryl Burke photo)