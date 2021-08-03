MOREHEAD CITY — After a long year of house sitting with COVID-19 keeping people largely indoors, a special get-away is just the ticket.
Through the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, join the Friends of Aging on a three-day, two-night fun escape to historic Charleston, S.C. on Sunday through Tuesday, Nov. 14-16.
This package includes hotel accommodations for two nights, two breakfasts at the hotel and two outstanding dinners for just $439 price per person – double occupancy.
The itinerary includes an evening dinner at The Charleston Crab House on beautiful James Island, a gourmet dinner (prepared to order) served aboard The Spirit of Charleston as you cruise by picturesque views of Charleston Harbor.
Those in attendance will be dazzled by one of the most spectacular holiday light shows in the country at the James Island’s Festival of Lights. This driving tour includes marshmallow roasts and stops at one-of-a-kind gift shops.
The price includes standard taxes, baggage handling, meal gratuities and deluxe motor coach transportation.
Travel Protection is optional and can be purchased for $51 per person. Deadline for reservations is Wednesday, Sept. 15. Seating is limited. For Information and/or reservations, contact Cindy Blizzard at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, 252-247-2626.
