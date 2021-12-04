Christmas Candlelight Tour to light up Beaufort Dec. 11

BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Historical Association’s annual Christmas Candlelight Tour will be held Saturday, Dec. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m.
The tour showcases Beaufort’s southern hospitality and provides a rare glimpse into several private historic homes, inns, bed and breakfasts, and churches that are decorated for the holiday season.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.beauforthistoricsite.org or by visiting the Old Beaufort Shop 130 Turner St. Tickets, tour maps and information on the homes will also be available in the shop on the day of the event.
The tour will give guests the opportunity to stroll through the candlelit streets of historic Beaufort or join others aboard the BHA double-decker bus for a free ride to their destination. It will showcase a wide variety of Beaufort’s architectural styles from different periods of the town’s history, making each stop unique.
Buildings of the Beaufort Historic Site will also be open for guests to tour and see what Christmas time in the 17th and 18th centuries was like. The Morehead City Brass Consortium will be a part of the Candlelight Tour, playing beautiful Christmas tunes for all to delight in. The Mattie King Davis Art Gallery and Old Beaufort Shop will also be open for guests to peruse and find perfect holiday gifts.
For more information on either event or tickets for the Christmas Candlelight Tour, call 252-728-5225, visit www.beauforthistoricsite.org, or stop in at the Beaufort Historic Site Welcome Center. All proceeds benefit the Beaufort Historical Association and its preservation and educational programs.
