DAVIS — Boy Scout Troop 252 recently held its Spring Court of Honor and Family Night at the Down East Scout Center in Davis, with members of the troop’s leadership corps in charge of the program.
The Scouts were recognized for their recent quarter activities, which included: taking part in the Southern District Winter Camporee at Camp Sam Hatcher; assisting at Pack 252’s Blue and Gold, including the crossover ceremony; and assisting at the Friends of Scouting Down East Ham Dinner Fundraiser.
Fourteen Scouts and four adult Scouters took part in a weekend training at Camp Sam Hatcher, and 22 scouts and 12 adults attended the Council Camporee at Camp Bonner North with all three patrols earning Blue Ribbons.
The Scouts also held an Adopt-A-Highway litter pickup where they removed 15 bags of litter from Highway 70 and took part in a Cape Lookout National Seashore cleanup on Shackleford Banks. They also had an Eagle Scout ceremony for Daylen Piner. Updates were given on four Eagle Scout projects that are currently in the works – one at Lukens, two at the schoolhouse park in Davis and one at Harkers Island.
New scout Colton Johnson was formally welcomed into the troop. Scouts Colton Johnson, Skyler Nelson, Collin Petty, Jacob VanEtten, Corbett Davis, Jack Salter, Ivey Block and Gage Willis demonstrated a Scout skill.
