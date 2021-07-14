HARKERS ISLAND — After a year of absence because of the coronavirus pandemic, stargazers and others in Carteret County have the opportunity to join a NASA solar system ambassador for astronomy night at Cape Lookout National Seashore.
The National Park Service announced July 9 the Astronomy Night event will return to Cape Lookout National Seashore from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Harkers Island Visitor Center. NASA solar system ambassador Lisa Pelletier-Harmon will present a 45-minute talk in the Harkers Island Theater, titled Celestial Navigation Along the Graveyard of the Atlantic.
“The program will show visitors the basics of maritime navigation using the night sky,” the NPS said. “Join us as we learn how to star hop across the sky without the use of modern aids to navigation.”
After the presentation, park staff and local astronomers from the Crystal Coast Stargazers, a NASA Night Sky Network astronomy club, will host a “star party” in front of the visitor center. The party will offer curious participants the chance to witness the moon and other sky-bound objects above the southern Outer Banks through the lens of a telescope.
The NPS advises interested visitors to make the most of the night by coming prepared.
“Check the weather and dress accordingly,” the park service said. “Also, bring water, snacks, bug repellent, and a flashlight with a red filter that helps in maintaining everyone’s night vision.”
Visitors may also consider bringing their own telescopes to learn how to get the most out of their equipment from members of the club.
The program is free, and more information is available online at go.nps.gov/astronomynight.
