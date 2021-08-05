Reception, photo contest to celebrate 25 years of protecting Shackleford Horses

HARKERS ISLAND – For the last 25 years, the nonprofit Foundation for Shackleford Horses, Inc., based in Down East Carteret County, has worked to preserve and protect the wild horses of Shackleford Banks.
In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the local organization’s founding, the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center will host a reception to honor the foundation and kick off its 2021 Shackleford Horses Photography Competition and Exhibition. The reception is open to the public, and will be held this Sunday, Aug. 8, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Museum, located at 1785 Island Road, Harkers Island.
The Foundation for Shackleford Horses, Inc., was organized in August 1996, by a group of Carteret County citizens concerned about the announced plans by the National Park Service to reduce the size of the herd of wild horses on Shackleford Banks to numbers that people believed would be detrimental. The founding members’ advocacy resulted in the enactment of the Shackleford Banks Wild Horses Protection Act in 1998, which ensured the preservation and protection of the wild horses of Shackleford, and co-management of the herd by the National Park Service and the Foundation for Shackleford Horses, Inc.
Since that time, the NPS at Cape Lookout and the Foundation have worked together to monitor the health and progress of the herd, to make decisions regarding the management of the herd, and to educate the public about the herd and how it can help ensure its survival. Any horses that are removed from the island are turned over to the Foundation for care and placement. The Foundation has no paid staff. Its work is done solely through the efforts of volunteers, and its operations are conducted solely through donations and grant funding.
“We are grateful to the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center for hosting this reception and showcasing the Shackleford Banks horses in this photography competition and exhibit,” said Margaret Poindexter, president and chairman of the foundation. “But more than that, we are grateful for the museum’s support of the foundation and our work over the years, and appreciate partnering with them to bring attention to this beloved and precious resource.”
The photography exhibition will run from Aug. 8 through Oct. 30. Awards will be given for first, second and third place, and in addition, a People’s Choice award will be given based on voting conducted during the exhibition. Entries may be offered for sale.
