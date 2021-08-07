NC Maritime Museum to host free drive-in screening of ‘Vanishing Sail’

Jassie Compton, a legendary master shipwright, serves as mentor to Alwyn Enoe who is building a sloop that will compete in the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta. The documentary “Vanishing Sail” follows Enoe’s journey as he works on what is possibly the last traditionally built wooden sailing vessel in a small Caribbean village. The N.C. Maritime Museum will air a free drive-in screening of the film on Thursday, Aug. 12 at Gallants Channel. (Contributed photo)