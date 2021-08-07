NC Maritime Museum to host free drive-in screening of ‘Vanishing Sail’

BEAUFORT — A documentary that showcases one man’s effort to keep the wooden boat building tradition alive takes place on a tiny Caribbean island. But its setting could just as easily be closer to home.
The N.C. Maritime Museum, in cooperation with Beaufort Picture Show, will host a free drive-in screening of “Vanishing Sail, The Story of a Caribbean Tradition” on Thursday, Aug. 12 at Gallants Channel. Weather permitting, there will be free sailboat rides from 6 to 8 p.m., a boat display featuring some of the boats from the museum’s collection, refreshment sales starting at 6 p.m. and a free toy sailboat kit for the first 25. The movie will start around 8:30 p.m.
“I found the film really fascinating,” Benjamin Wunderly, an associate education curator at the museum, said. “While it focuses on one man’s quest to pass along the tradition, it’s really a bigger story about traditional wooden boat building overall, from its origin to rise and subsequent fall.”
The award-winning documentary takes place on the tiny island of Carriacou in the Lesser Antilles and shares the journey of a father and sons who build a sloop that will compete in the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta. It follows the progress of what is possibly the last traditionally built wooden sailing vessel in the village of Windward.
It’s a story that has played out in coastal communities worldwide, Wunderly said, and North Carolina is no different. Native people’s watercraft, area waterways and available wood resources all contributed to the creation of unique boat styles and designs based on place. However, the need for crafting these wooden vessels has diminished, allowing the trade to slowly fade away with a few exceptions.
That’s why it’s so important for institutions such as the North Carolina Maritime Museum to carry out restoration and replica projects and teach classes to aspiring craftsmen, Wunderly said.
“The art of wooden boat building today exists more out of a desire to keep the tradition alive rather than out of necessity,” he noted. “You would be hard-pressed to find anyone outside of a history museum or heritage center practicing the trade exactly as it was carried out centuries ago.”
For more information, call 252-504-7740 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.
About the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort
The museum reflects coastal life and interprets lighthouses and lifesaving stations, the seafood industry, motorboats and more. Studies in marine life, science, and ecology are available for all ages. The museum is the repository for artifacts from Blackbeard’s wrecked flagship, Queen Anne’s Revenge, among them cannons, grenades, belt buckles and beads. The Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center teaches boatbuilding for all ages.
The museum, located at 315 Front Street in Beaufort, is open with free admission to public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. The museum is open to the public with free admission. Donations are always appreciated. For more information about the museum, call 252-504-7740 or visit www.ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.
The N.C. Maritime Museum system is comprised of the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum in Hatteras, the N.C. Maritime Museum at Beaufort and the N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport. All three museums are part of the Division of State History Museums in the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The system website is www.ncmaritimemuseums.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.