Beaufort Historical Association names featured artist for June, July

BEAUFORT — Patrons are invited to visit the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery on Saturday through Monday, June 5-7, to welcome artist Heather Sink.
Mrs. Sink will be the featured artist for June and July, as well as the Beaufort Historical Association’s featured artist for the 60th annual Old Homes Tour. Mrs. Sink is no stranger to the gallery or the Beaufort community. Her pieces have been featured in the gallery, and artists in it have been mentored or influenced by her.
“We are excited to welcome Heather Sink as our Old Homes Tour featured artist,” Public Relations Director Hannah Taylor said. “Her work is exquisite, as well as her personality. We are thrilled she will be our artist for one of our most famous and beloved events.”
Since Mrs. Sink was a little girl, she has enjoyed drawing, painting and creating. Growing up, she and her sisters would find fun ways to spend their long cold winters in northern England.
“I have three sisters, and we are all creative in our way,” she said. “We would use leftover wool, fabric and wallpaper to make dolls, antiques, sculptures, houses, jewelry and more.”
Mrs. Sink continued to participate in art throughout her years. In grade school, she painted in most of her classes, in college, she took numerous art classes ranging from ceramics to printmaking, and in her adult life, she taught art to school children.
While art remained a constant in her life, Mrs. Sink saw much change in other aspects of it. She moved from northern England to Italy, then to North Carolina. She also got married, had children and now has grandchildren. Many of her pieces showcase different aspects of her life, from family to her time spent abroad, whether it’s through living there or visiting.
“Having had the opportunity to travel and observe art, architecture and people has certainly influenced me,” she said. “Probably the one thing I do notice when traveling is the changes in light. For example, the cool light in northern England compared to the light in Beaufort or Greece. As an artist, the light in my work is a huge factor that creates a feel or mood.”
Most of the pieces she paints today are oil on canvas using her rosemary brushes, a palette knife, and fracturing tools to create texture and broken edges. All of these things have helped her create her two favorite pieces.
“The first piece is of a woman in a beautiful red dress. She is bending over to pick up part of the dress. It felt good painting it, and I sold it wet on the easel,” she said. “The other is of my granddaughter, Ellie, at her ballet rehearsal. Both works have lots of energy and are painted very loosely.”
Today, Mrs. Sink has an art gallery called Craving Art Studio. For the past five years, she has been hosting workshops, teaching art to all ages and painting. She also travels abroad to teach Plein Air workshops in Italy, Mexico and England.
“Teaching art has brought me much joy over the years,” she said. “It doesn’t matter whether I am teaching children or adults. When a student starts to understand a new concept or technique and the light bulb goes off, it is a magic moment for me. Many of my adult students have found a passion they never knew they had or time in their lives to investigate art, so it is rewarding to see them grow as artists.
“I feel very grateful to be able to do what I love. Art has brought so many interesting people into my life from Beaufort and beyond. I feel art is the glue of humanity.”
For information about artist Heather Sink or this free event, call 252-728-5225, visit beauforthistoricsite.org or stop in at the Beaufort Historic Site Welcome Center.
The Mattie King Davis Art Gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is located on the grounds of the Beaufort Historic Site at 130 Turner St.
