SWANSBORO — The Crystal Coast Choral Society is excited to announce its fall season will begin Tuesday, Sept. 7 when rehearsals resume in preparation for its 2021 Christmas concerts.
Weekly Tuesday rehearsals will be held in the Swansboro United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall from 7 to 9 p.m. Current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including utilizing sanitizing stations, practicing social distancing and bringing your own water. Face masks are optional but may be required if current guidelines change. Proof of vaccination is required.
Concerts are planned for Sunday, Dec. 12 at Swansboro United Methodist Church and Sunday, Dec. 19 at All Saints Anglican Church in Newport.
CCCS is a non-audition community choir, and new singers are always welcome.
For more information, contact Music Director Finley Woolston at 910-324-6864 or finley@ec.rr.com. Also learn about CCCS on Facebook or its website, www.crystalcoastchoralsociety.org.
