BEAUFORT — Old Crow Medicine Show is touted as one of the shining lights of the new musical genre dubbed "Americana." Following is a Q&A session with OCMS member Mason Via in advance of a 9:30 p.m. show at the 2022 Beaufort Music Festival.
Waters: (Band member) Ketch Secor coined the name "Old Crow Medicine Show" as homage to old-time string band music. The name conjures images of old-fashioned patent medicine "snake oil" salesmen from the Wild West. What "medicine" exactly are the Old Crows prescribing?
Via: The "medicine" that we prescribe has always been a large dose of good music, dancing and fellowship! We have also been prescribing some harder to swallow pills while covering lyrical territory that opens up a conversation with the audience about racial injustice, environmental devastation, the opioid epidemic and other prominent issues. Ketch Secor, founding band member, often reminds me of a mix between a 1920s radio host and a circus ringmaster when he connects with the audience from the stage. Ketch is the kind of storyteller that will have you on the edge of your seat eager to hear what comes next, only to bring you to your feet and let the music, the lyrics and the song finish spinning that same yarn.
Waters: Is it fair to say that OCMS helped establish "Americana," a kind of catch-all genre that incorporates everything from old-timey bluegrass, folk, Piedmont and Delta blues, traditional and even a little "alt-county" thrown in? Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle being prime examples.
Via: Fans can call us whatever they want, be it Americana, Folk or Rock 'n' Roll. I just watched an episode of Portlandia in which they called Old Crow "Hard Core Soothing!"
America is a melting pot of cultures, so I reckon it makes sense for Americana to be the melting pot of music. That being said, I believe the term Americana is beautiful in its ambiguity, and through that there is a safe and welcoming space for all people of all backgrounds to make a joyful noise.
We sure love being compared to Molly Tuttle. She has been on tour with us this last year, and she is such a powerhouse performer.
Waters: Following up on that theme, founder/instigator Ketch once described in an interview that OCMS is a "rock 'n' roll string band." Where does the rock 'n' roll come in?
Via: The band historically has been heavier on the "string band" side of that term. With this new album of ours, we made a shift toward the rock and roll side of things with electric guitarist Mike Harris and drummer Jerry Pentecost lending their immaculate talents to the recording. We encored a lot of shows last year with the Beastie Boys Anthem, "Fight for your Right to PARTY!" No worries to any fans that are more partial to the band's acoustic music, because we still know how to raise a ruckus and tear it down like they did in days of yore.
Waters: Some of your influences growing up? I read that Neil Young's "Heart of Gold" was a song that made Kelch "wanted to learn, to play and to work." Can you mention others? And what's on "heavy rotation" on your personal jukebox right now?
Via: As a 24-year-old, I was heavily influenced by Old Crow growing up. Being able to have joined the band whose songs I have been playing for years was a dream come true. As for what I have in heavy rotation, I have been spinning Molly Tuttle's new album "Crooked Tree" and Gangstagrass' album "No Time For Enemies."
Waters: Can you reiterate the band's current lineup and instrumentation, and what songs will be included in your setlist for the Beaufort show?
Via: Ketch Secor: Fiddle/Banjo/Ukulele/Guitar/Harmonica/Mandolin/Keys
Morgan Jahnig: Bass
Cory Younts: Keys/ Harmonica/ Mandolin/ Melodica/ Banjo
Mason Via: Guitar/Guitjo/Mandolin/Banjo
Jerry Pentecost: Drums/ Percussion/ Mandolin/ Harmonica
Mike Harris: Dobro/Banjo/Electric Guitar/Guitjo/Mandolin
Via: We change the setlist every night, so you will have to come out to hear what we play! Definitely expect to hear songs off our new album "Paint This Town" and I can guarantee that you will hear us play the song that has brought the band a long way: "Wagon Wheel."
Waters: What's changed for you over the past two years when live music was essentially "shut down" because of the coronavirus pandemic? How important is it for you and OCMS to be bringing music to audiences again, and how has the response been on the tour so far?
Via: We all really cherish the live shows now more than ever. Playing for online streaming performances to a virtual audience was just not the same for us as having real fans there in person. We as performers feed off the energy in the crowd, and that helps us to bring our full potential to the table and rock out even harder. It means the world to us every night when we hear from a fan that we were the first band that they've gotten to see at a concert since the lockdowns.
Contact Chuck Waters at tjosgoode@gmail.com or 828-606-6741.
