Laureate Alpha Rho sorority sisters gather to celebrate

CARTERET COUNTY — Laureate Alpha Rho members joined sisters from other chapters in New Bern, Havelock and Morehead City to celebrate the beginning of a new sorority year on Saturday, Aug. 28.
This was a chance the sisters had to meet and catch up on happenings in the area and discuss statewide functions. With COVID-19 being hard on everyone, sharing experiences with others was very invigorating.
The sisters held ways and means craft fundraisers, enjoyed a nice lunch and discussed upcoming events.
Laureate Alpha Rho is one of seven chapters in eastern North Carolina and is represented in the Crystal Coast North Carolina City Council. The chapter is part of the International Organization of Beta Sigma Phi, located in Kansas City, Mo.
This year, Laureate Alpha Rho has selected several nonprofit groups to assist with monetary or supplies donations.
