Farm Bureau provides appreciation luncheons for first responders

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Farm Bureau, with offices in Beaufort and Morehead City, held two first responders appreciation luncheons to show support and gratitude for all they do in the county.
The first luncheon was May 6 for firefighters and EMS personnel from the Beaufort office. Lunch was provided by Roland’s Barbecue.
A second luncheon was held May 11 from the Morehead City office for law enforcement divisions on Tuesday, May 11 from the Morehead City office. Lunch was provided by Social Q Smokehouse.
