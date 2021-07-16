Farm Bureau provides appreciation luncheons for first responders

Law enforcement divisions enjoy an appreciation luncheon from Social Q Smokehouse, provided by Carteret County Farm Bureau, on May 11. Left to right, are: front row, Tammy Harris, agency manager; Newport Mayor Dennis Barber; County Sheriff Asa Buck; Brian Moore, agent; Lt. James McClenny; back row, Capt. Troy Edwards, Beaufort Police Department; Chris Garner, agent.   (Contributed photo)

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Farm Bureau, with offices in Beaufort and Morehead City, held two first responders appreciation luncheons to show support and gratitude for all they do in the county.

The first luncheon was May 6 for firefighters and EMS personnel from the Beaufort office. Lunch was provided by Roland’s Barbecue.

A second luncheon was held May 11 from the Morehead City office for law enforcement divisions on Tuesday, May 11 from the Morehead City office. Lunch was provided by Social Q Smokehouse.

