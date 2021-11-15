CARTERET COUNTY — The Beach Ballers, representing the Carteret County Senior Games, won a gold medal in the 2021 N.C. Senior Games State Finals Virtual Softball Tournament.
The Beach Ballers qualified at the annual 2021 Carteret County Senior Games this past spring. They were scheduled to compete in Cary in late October, but due to COVID-19 concerns, the in-person event was cancelled and a virtual competition offered.
The virtual competition consisted of four challenges to be completed by team members. The challenges involved running, pitching, batting and throwing.
Team members include Kim Bratton, Sheri Brinson, Julia Byrns, Liz Cox, Cheryl Curtis, Jeanne Gray, Debbie Hardison, Annie Harrison, Dalen Herring, Maria Jocys, Kris Kastner, Lisa Lacy, Diane Menger, Cindy New, Tammy Parham, Dawn Phillips-Melton, Annette Ruth, Virginia Schreiner, Susan Smith, Mystie Turnage, LuAnne Underhill, Kathy Wall and Mona Wiles.
CCSG is part of a statewide network of 53 local programs sanctioned by NCSG, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing year-round health promotion and education for adults 50 years of age and better. NCSG is a statewide nonprofit organization sponsored by the N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services. Gold sponsors of state finals for 2021 are Seniors Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) and Humana Inc. The silver sponsor is Rex Healthcare, and the bronze sponsor is N.C. Farm Bureau Insurance.
Qualification for next year’s state finals will be held in Carteret County on March 30 through May 1. For more information on the events offered, contact local coordinator Darlene Austin with Carteret County Parks & Recreation at 252- 222-5858 or at darlene.austin@carteretcountync.gov.
Information can also be found on the web at www.ccparksrec.com or the Carteret County Senior Games Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.