MOREHEAD CITY — The U.S. Air Force Heritage of American Band will present a free public concert in the Crystal Coast Civic Center Monday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
The band, comprised mostly of brass instruments, is stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.
