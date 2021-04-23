Our State magazine’s April issue features a “way-off-the-beaten-path” watercraft destination within Carteret County – familiarly known as the Harlowe Creek Canal. It’s straight as an arrow but skinny and shallow...rustic and historic.
In his regular “roaming the countryside” column for Our State, T. Edward Nickens tells about a little trip he took up Harlowe Creek from the Newport River in Morehead City. Nickens set out in his small, putt-putt motorboat to navigate a man-made canal that extends a distance of more than 3 miles.
In the article, a copy editor inserted: “Hopes were high in the 18th and 19th centuries that Harlowe Creek would connect Carteret County with the world. That didn’t pan out. Now, the narrow waterway is shrouded in mystery. And for a few brave souls, it’s an adventure through wild country.”
A grandiose plan was approved by the North Carolina colonial legislature in 1766 to build a canal connecting the head of Clubfoot Creek, a north flowing tributary of the Neuse River, to the head of Harlowe Creek.
As Harlowe Creek flowed south into the Newport River, vessels leaving out of New Bern would have easy access to the “commodious” harbor in Beaufort and proceed out into the Atlantic Ocean.
Historian Col. John D. Whitford (1825-1910) of New Bern once said he believed Native Americans and “adventurers, thieves and pirates” were using the Clubfoot-Harlow passageway during the 1600s and early 1700s. Where they couldn’t get through, they would haul their boats over land.
This explains how Harlowe started out as being called “Haulover.”
The community is named after John Harlow, who came from Chowan Precinct. In 1712, he bought a large tract of land at the head of Fralys Creek from Capt. Christopher Dawson of Craven Precinct. At least, that’s the way the Rev. Edgar F. Seymour, pastor of the Harlowe United Methodist Church in 1974, reported it.
Rev. Seymour said he reckoned John Harlow renamed the creek, “because early maps show no creek named ‘Fralys’ but do later show a creek named Harlow.” (Exactly when and why the “e” was added to Harlow is uncertain. Perhaps the “e” is the one discarded from New Berne.)
Nothing happened after the 1766 legislative decree to build the canal, so it came up again in 1783, Seymour said. A lot had changed, of course, as the American colonies were now independent of Great Britain.
In 1783, the state legislature commissioned three community leaders – Enoch Ward of Carteret County and Spyers Singleton and Christopher Neale, both of Craven County – to oversee construction of the canal. William McClure of New Bern was the engineer.
Enslaved African American laborers excavated the route with hand tools – shovels, axes and mattocks. They managed to dig a “broad ditch” about 4-feet deep in the late 1790s.
The North Carolina legislature authorized the formation of the Clubfoot and Harlow’s Creek Canal Company in 1815 to improve the new canal so vessels could safely use it.
Nothing happened until 1820, when Hamilton Fulton took over as principal engineer for the State of North Carolina. He was a Scottish engineer with excellent credentials in building canals, bridges and locks. Fulton was recruited by Peter Browne, a wealthy Raleigh lawyer, also a native Scotsman.
Construction on the canal resumed in 1821.
“Canal digging was the cruelest, most dangerous, unhealthy, exhausting labor in the American South,” wrote historian Dr. David Cecelski, who has deep family roots in the Harlowe area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.