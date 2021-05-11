When the Atlantic and North Carolina Railroad came through Havelock in 1858, not many people lived in this section of Craven County.
Keith Byers of the Havelock News reported: Once, all the land between the railroad and the Neuse River “was a virtual playground of forests, farmland and waterways that had provided everything from hunting and cultivating crops to fishing and turpentine distillation.”
“Later, distillation would come to mean something else,” Byers added.
One of the most pleasant nearby patches of land was at Cherry Point Landing, a lovely spot along the Neuse River near Hancock Creek.
In 1886, brothers William Benjamin Blades and James Bishop Blades came to Craven County from Maryland. They were attracted by the abundant timberland and convenient water transportation. They leased a sawmill on the Trent River near New Bern and began to acquire forestlands along the Neuse.
A post office at Cherry Point Landing was established in 1890 to serve the Blades brothers’ lumber operations.
Eddie Ellis, a local historian, said: “The first private railroad in Craven County was built by Blades Lumber Company from Havelock to Blades (near Harlowe and Clubfoot Creek). It was a log hauling railroad.”
The Cherry Point Landing post office closed down in 1935 after the trees had been harvested, but a small community cemetery is said to still exist today.
A key figure in the development of Havelock was Graham Arthur “Hap” Barden who came to New Bern in 1920 to practice law, teach high school and coach football. He progressed to become a county judge, then a state legislator and finally a U.S. Congressman in 1935.
Rep. Barden’s district became home to three major U.S. military bases in the 1940s during the administration of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The bases were: Marine Corps Camp Lejeune in Onslow County, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Wayne County and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point in Havelock.
Originally, the Department of Defense (DoD) had planned to build the MCAS facility on the north side of the Neuse River at Wilkinson Point in Minnesott Beach.
After a “consultation” with Morehead City’s Dr. Ben Royal, an esteemed physician, Rep. Barden “instructed” the DoD that it made no sense to locate the air station on the north side of the river, opposite the main railroad line and the port at Morehead City.
As Dr. Royal had pointed out: “Sure, they could build a bridge, but all it would take to destroy that bridge was a dollar’s worth of dynamite.”
New plans were drawn up.
The Marines’ publicist said: “Cherry Point’s location was selected from a 1940s ‘sunshine map,’ as one of the three areas in the United States having the greatest amount of annual sunshine – ‘an important factor in siting an air base.’”
“Two bad features that detracted from its desirability were, first, its exposure to hurricanes, and second, the presence of malarial mosquitoes due to the swamps. Fortunately, sunshine won the day.”
Clearing of the 8,000-acre site began on in August 1941, and actual construction began in November 1941, just 17 days before the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941.
MCAS Cherry Point was commissioned on May 20, 1942, and immediately began training warfighters for the Pacific theater in World War II.
Now, in 2021 – approaching the 80-year anniversary of the air station – we still love hearing “the sound of freedom” – jets screaming through the sky over coastal Carolina. “Oorah.”’
