New Bern Historical Society to hold fall yard sale Oct. 2

NEW BERN — The New Bern Historical Society will hold its next ABC (Attic, Basement, Closet) Yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A curated array of carefully selected antiques, furniture, collectibles and art will be for sale. These special pieces will be displayed at the New Bern Battlefield Park Pavilion, an open-air facility, at 300 Battlefield Trail at the entrance to the Taberna subdivision. There will be six departments of items: antiques, art, collectibles, furniture, jewelry and tools/outdoors.
This is the 31st year for this well-known fundraiser for the society. All items purchased must be picked up by 2 p.m. on sale day. Payment will be taken by cash or checks only.
“We have been very pleased with the results of our reimagined ABC Sale and expect to continue to have two each year, one in the spring and one in the fall,” said NBHS Executive Director Mickey Miller. “Again, we have collected some very special items. People will find this curated selection contains some wonderful bargains. We encourage people to come and take advantage of the values that will be found. And in the process, you’ll be helping our nonprofit organization.”
The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern.
For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.