Boatbuilder celebrates work on one striking vessel

A gathering held Oct. 3 at the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center celebrated 10 months of work that led to one striking vessel.
John Worcester of Beaufort built a 30-foot, Aroha-style motor cruiser during a series of private lessons at the working boatbuilding facility in downtown Beaufort. Friends and family joined Worcester Sunday for the final task: the boat’s christening.
Scorpio was then put into Taylor’s Creek for her maiden voyage that evening.
Mr. Worcester started the build in November, working with volunteers and staff to build Scorpio from the ground up. She is one of only two wooden boats of that style known to have been completed so far.
