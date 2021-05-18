MOREHEAD CITY — The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 77 of Atlantic Beach will join with Blue Knights Chapter 18 of Morehead City to present the Officer Down Memorial Ride and ceremony at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Law enforcement officers and supporters will begin lining up at 5 p.m. at Kurtis Chevrolet in Morehead City and the ride will begin about 5:30 p.m. to the Officer Down Memorial in front of the basic law enforcement training building at Carteret Community College in Morehead City.
A ceremony to honor law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty will begin at 6 p.m. N.C. Highway Patrol Lt. David Clifton will be the guest speaker. Light refreshments will be served following the ceremony.
This event is open to the public.
