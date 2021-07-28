Beaufort lawyer releases new book on ‘Events of January 6’ in the Capitol

BEAUFORT — Attorney & Policy Analyst Paloma A. Capanna released her new book, “The Events of January 6, 2021: What Impact the Second Amendment Movement?” on Independence Day, July 4.
“This book is designed to set the record straight about the events of January 6, 2021 that took place at the U.S. Capitol and to activate people in opposition to ‘domestic terrorism’ legislation,” noted Capanna in a news release.
Capanna, who has been a litigation attorney for more than 25 years in federal and state courtrooms. is currently focused exclusively on what she describes as “the effort in Washington to turn the Patriot Act against American activists.”
“For twenty years, since 9/11, I have been saying that what America was doing to enemy combatants and detainees would come home to our shores to be used against us,” said Capanna, who added “This day is now.”
Capanna’s book covers the U.S. Department of Justice “shock and awe” campaign as to defendants tagged as “Oath Keepers,” dissects the Congressional hearings that followed and lays out the agenda to activate the words “domestic terrorist” into a chargeable crime. One example of how Capanna’s book covers lesser-known facts is her explanation of the passage of the “domestic terrorism” provision in the Patriot Act, passed just days after 9/11, as compared to the “international terrorism” statute passed back in 1992.
“While the ‘domestic terrorism’ provision of the Patriot Act is not currently chargeable as a crime, it has steadily worked its way into many other statutes as a definition,” said Capanna who warns that we are now just one or two sentences of legislation away from “domestic terrorism” becoming a chargeable crime.
The impact could mean everything from freezing of all financial accounts by the Secretary of the Treasury to being subjected to Enhanced Interrogation Techniques – all without Due Process advance notification that a person or group is even being considered to be put onto a “domestic terrorism” list.
Capanna’s book, which is styled as an “activist’s workbook,” includes appendices such as fill-in letters to send to Congress with a follow-up telephone call script. It also includes information and forms on how to request a copy of your own file from the FBI. “The Events of January 6, 2021: What Impact the Second Amendment Movement?” is available through www.2AMPatriot.com.
