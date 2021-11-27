Crystal Coast Christmas Flotilla sets sail Dec. 4

A popular Crystal Coast tradition will return for its 29th year along the Morehead City and Beaufort waterfronts. The Crystal Coast Christmas Flotilla features boats, yachts, oars, kayaks and commercial vessels decorated for the season. The boat parade can be seen Dec. 4 starting around 5:30 p.m. along the Morehead City waterfront and then around 6:15 p.m. along the Beaufort waterfront. (Contributed photo)