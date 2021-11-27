Crystal Coast Christmas Flotilla sets sail Dec. 4

BEAUFORT — A popular Crystal Coast tradition will return for its 29th year along the Morehead City and Beaufort waterfronts.
The Crystal Coast Christmas Flotilla features boats, yachts, oars, kayaks and commercial vessels decorated for the season. The boat parade can be seen Dec. 4 starting around 5:30 p.m. along the Morehead City waterfront and then around 6:15 p.m. along the Beaufort waterfront.
“The flotilla is such a fun and unique event,” Brent Creelman said. Creelman is the director of operations of the Friends of the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort, which hosts the annual Crystal Coast Christmas Flotilla. Proceeds from the event help support the Friends’ Junior Sailing Program, which has received more than $60,000 in support from the flotilla and its associated events.
“We always have a great turnout for the event,” Creelman said.
The members-only Friends’ Crystal Coast Christmas Flotilla Viewing Party begins at 5:30 that evening at the museum’s Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center and Harborside Park deck. Tickets to the rain or shine event are $60. Sponsorships of various levels are also available for the Viewing Party.
New this year to the flotilla activities is a Deck the Dock contest. Decorated docks along Taylors Creek will judged between Dec. 1 and 3 from the water and the street. A 3-foot by 5-foot “Best Decorated Dock 2021” flag will be awarded on Dec. 4 for display on Saturday evening during the Crystal Coast Christmas Flotilla and throughout the following year. To participate, submit your name and street address by Dec. 1 to brent@maritimefriends.org
Boats may register to participate in the flotilla until noon on Dec. 4, the day of the flotilla. There is no entry fee. The parade route starts in Morehead City and ends at the Beaufort Hotel/34° North Restaurant where judges will select their favorites. Prizes, which will be distributed the week after the flotilla, include stays at the hotel and meals at its restaurant. Free docking (there is a charge for power) will be available at the Beaufort Town Docks, subject to availability, for those boaters who want to spend some time downtown.
For more information, register a vessel or sponsor the viewing party, call (252) 728-2762 or email brent@maritimefriends.org. Tickets to the viewing party are available online at maritimefriends.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.