INDIAN BEACH — Victor E. Heinrich has been recognized by the N.C. National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association for his long-term, continuous efforts in legislative advocacy.
The award, the Thomas N. Hobgood Award for Legislative Advocacy, was presented at the NCNARFE annual meeting held virtually May 12.
There are 148,480 active and retired federal employees in North Carolina with the DOD, USPS and Department of Veterans Affairs leading the way. See North_Carolina.pdf. Review NARFE issues at NARFE’s Legislative Priorities for the 117th Congress.pdf.
As a “seasoned citizen” himself, Mr. Heinrich advocates for all citizens at the local, state and national levels sharing information with legislators, commissioners, chamber of commerce, AARP, League of Women Voters, NC Senior Tar Heel Legislature, ncseniortarheellegislature.org/, Eastern Carolina Council, Area Agency on Aging, eccog.org/human-services-area-agency-on-aging/, Carteret County Aging Planning Board carteretcountync.gov/275/Aging-Planning-Board.
He believes in the motto: “A nation can be measured by how it treats its Elderly.”
He also adopts the famous saying, The best way to predict your future is to create it,” penned by the late Peter Ferdinand Drucker who was an Austrian-born American management consultant, educator and author.
Mr. Heinrich noted that, “I am honored to be able to serve all the citizens of Carteret County and North Carolina by serving its ‘seasoned citizens.’”
Anyone wishing to participate in any activity or group can contact him directly at veheinrich1@gmail.com or call 252-571-4735.
