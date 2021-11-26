Pine Knoll Shores Christmas Flotilla ready to roll Saturday

PINE KNOLL SHORES — The day is drawing closer for this year’s Pine Knoll Shores Christmas Flotilla.
Town staff announced recently the event is set Saturday. With high tide forecast for 3 p.m. and sundown forecast for 4:57 p.m., participants will assemble their boats at 4:30 p.m. at Brock Basin Marina. From there, they’ll travel into Bogue Sound, then enter the Pine Knoll Shores channel, passing by spectators at McNeill Park.
Interested participants may register their boats for the flotilla by calling John Clarke at 252-269-1802 or by email at jclarke52@gmail.com. Online registration is also available at the website forms.gle/3aUK3wzUkyT4js616.
Staff said there will be a viewing area arranged at McNeill Park, located on Oakleaf Drive. Residents and visitors may also view the flotilla along the canal and at the two bridges that cross it.
“Decorating your boat is fun,” the release reads, “so make it a family event or invite your neighbors to help.”
The town requests participants with VHF radios to bring them and set them to channel 72 or 76, depending on traffic, to allow coordinators to communicate with them and with McNeill Park volunteers. The lead boat call sign is Flotilla Actual, the town staff boat name is Dulcinea and the McNeail Park call sign is Flotilla Base.
“We’ve had as many as 19 boats in the past,” town staff said, “so let’s make it happen again to celebrate our fun family time in Pine Knoll Shores.”
