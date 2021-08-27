Bridges and Lighthouses show slated at Carolina Artist Gallery

MOREHEAD CITY — A new show opens at Carolina Artist Gallery on Saturday, Sept. 4 featuring Bridges and Lighthouses.
The opening reception will be from 5-7 p.m. where awards will be given. The judge for the show is Cathy Martin, renowned photographer from Cape Carteret. The show will run until Saturday, Oct. 23.
The gallery, located at 814 Arendell St., is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday. Local landmark bridges and lighthouses, as well as those from afar, will be featured in this show.
All work is available for purchase and can be viewed online. For more information, call 252-726-7550.
