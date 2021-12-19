Delta Kappa Gamma meets at Carteret Community College Hospitality & Culinary Arts Center

Top row from left to right are NCDKG President Beth Winstead, former NC State Executive Secretary Ann Briley, Bene Weires, Jill King, Omicron President Marsha Irvin, Claudia Beamon, Debra Stinson, Dr. Cathy Tomon. The middle row from left to right are Dora Edwards, Susan Merrell, CCC Teacher of the Year Karen Bochnovic, Rebecca Lail, June Merrell, Jasa Ellis and Sherrill Moraven. Bottom row from left to right are Carteret County Chapter President Bonnie Ferneau, CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini, Lucy Bond, Barbara Hill, June Vann, Jeffrie Holloway, Abi Mason and Julia Thorn. (Contributed graphic)