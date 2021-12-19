Delta Kappa Gamma meets at Carteret Community College Hospitality & Culinary Arts Center

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Gamma Zeta chapter of the women educators’ honor society Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) met at the Carteret Community College Hospitality & Culinary Arts Center in Morehead City on Nov. 11.
Special guests were N.C. DKG State President Beth Winstead, accompanied by her mother Anne Briley, who served 15 years as NC State executive secretary; Bena Weires, Region II recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award given by the Association for Career and Technical Education; and Marsha Irvin, president of the Omicron Chapter of Wilson County.
Hostesses were June Vann, Jeffrie Holloway, Susan Merrell and Dr. Tracy Mancini. President Beth Winstead delivered the inspiration prayer, “to honor women who have given or who evidence a potential for distinctive service in any field of education.” She remarked that being a DKG member is an honor in itself.
“When we are asked to accept a responsibility, that is also an honor and an opportunity,” she said.
Dr. Mancini, the Carteret Community College president, is a DKG member and led the tour of the Culinary Arts Center. The school has several special programs, including the Baking and Pastry Program and the Goellner French Exchange Program. A special cooling area exists for meats and chocolates made by the students, and a pizza oven has been constructed on the Beaufort Wine and Food Patio. Instructors include three full-time chefs and some that are part-time employees. A class can be designed for a group of friends wanting to learn culinary skills in a specialized category. Dr. Mancini is proud of how well the Culinary School serves the surrounding area and stands as an example to other community colleges trying to establish a Culinary Arts Program.
DKG updated its scholarship funds for future teachers. DKG member Sharon Harker was congratulated on her election as Beaufort mayor. President Bonnie Ferneau made donations to the N.C. DKG Educational Foundation in the names of DKG’s active-duty members.
DKG recognized its members who received awards and grants. DKG Historian Susan Merrill and her team at Morehead City Elementary received a Bright Ideas grant from Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative for $879.82 to purchase Spheros used in teaching science and math skills. Dora Edwards at Beaufort Elementary received three grants for fifth-graders: (1) a math grant from Reflex to increase math fluency, (2) a $500 grant to explore hands-on science at the Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium, and (3) science materials valued at $500 from Duke Energy, which will be used to host a school-wide science night at the school in April. DeAnne Rosen at Tiller School has received funding from the NCDKG Maxine and Don McCall Endowment Grant to help with an afterschool pilot program that will introduce STEM – science, technology, engineering and math – to young minds.
Debra Stinson has two winning entries in the International Fine Arts Gallery from NCDKG Fall 2021: Miss Gevalia and Provence Pot. June Merrill is featured in the Member Spotlight on NCDKG Website as Future Leader for Region II. Julia Thorn is featured in the Member Spotlight on the NCDKG website as Present Leader for Region II. These last two honors are posted at HYPERLINK “https://ncdkg.org/” \t “_blank” https://ncdkg.org.
DKG’s work in Educational Excellence Committee: EEC co-chair Julia Thorn invited members to visit the Gamma Zeta website HYPERLINK “https://www.ncdkg-gammazeta.org/” \t “_blank” https://www.ncdkg-gammazeta.org to view pictures, booklets, pamphlets and links to state and international websites. She has new yearbooks for new members joining the chapter, which have 100 pages of content. Bee-ginning Teachers Program Director Dr. Cathy Tomon thanked DKG as Carteret County beginning teacher mentors and presented each member with a sampler jar of honey as a token of her appreciation. Dr. Tomon invites all to join her school Bridges in the Toys for Tots program by dropping off an unwrapped toy.
Membership: Jeffrie Holloway invites Bena Weires, a guest who is considering membership. Holloway stressed the importance of keeping biographical data updated and passed out a form to help in doing so. These forms are needed when a member is being nominated for an honor or award and for the member’s obituary, therefore, completeness is necessary.
Scholarship: Debra Stinson explained that one scholarship is for a student and one for a teacher assistant pursuing a teaching degree. If there is no student applicant, two TA scholarships can be given. Everyone agreed with this idea. Proceeds from the fall and Christmas baskets will be added to scholarships.
In the president’s update since the September meeting, Bonnie Ferneau performed the following duties for the chapter: (1) assisted June Merrill with the November newsletter and newspaper article, (2) worked with Jeffrie Holloway on new memberships for Jody McClenny, Kelly Riley, Tabbie Nance and Amanda Wood, (3) visited Alice Copes with Jeffrie Holloway and June Vann to present the Gold Key certificate made by Julia Thorn, (4) contributed to NCDKG Educational Foundation to honor 15 DKG members still teaching, Bonnie’s Bee teachers, and Gamma Zeta scholarship recipient Maggie Guthrie, (5) reviewed notes from President’s Ask Time, (6) wrote Dr. Jackson a thank you note, and (6) corresponded with President Beth Winstead.
The two new business scholarship baskets were prepared by Martha Edwards and won by Jeffrie Holloway and Lucy Bond, with $55 being raised. Abi Mason also made a $20 donation, with both amounts going to scholarships.
The next meeting will be Feb. 10 at Tiller School for Black History Month. Alice Copes will be the speaker. Past presidents June Vann, Dora Edwards and Julia Thorn were asked to serve on the nominating committee for new officers. In February, officers will bring in two baskets each. Other members will bring in school supplies to fill them with.
Closing Remarks and Adjournment President Beth Winstead referred to her survey which showed that most members are reluctant to take on a major leadership role. She encouraged us to say yes and enjoy getting to know our members.
“We can learn and grow if we are willing to ‘stretch’ ourselves,” she said.
For those interested in being an officer or serving on a committee, let it be known. The president, first vice president, second vice president, recording secretary, and corresponding secretary are elected. Treasurer and parliamentarian are appointed. Beth Winstead was presented with a special gift bag from Gamma Zeta.
Delta Kappa Gamma sponsors grants for advanced degrees, teacher aids, teacher continuing education and women students seeking to become teachers.
