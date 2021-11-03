Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center brings Gallery of Trees

By Rebecca Jones, special to the News-Times
HARKERS ISLAND — Life is hard at times. It was hard in 2018 when Hurricane Florence did extensive damage to the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island.
From Cedar Island to Harkers Island and throughout Carteret County and beyond, homes were flooded, businesses damaged, cars and fishing boats lost and families displaced. It was overwhelming, and yet we all found out that even if we get tired, we learned to rest and to not quit. We all pulled together as a community and overcame. And then just when we thought we were standing up again, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
And then it was Christmas.
Celebrating Christmas of 2020 in the midst of a COVID crisis was not easy for the folks at the Core Sound Museum, but they did it! And again, here in 2021, they are refusing to let COVID steal their Christmas “at the end of the road in Harkers Island.”
One of the very best new traditions to come out of this was the Gallery of Trees! It was wonderful, so beautiful that they kept the trees up through January so that everyone could see and feel the love that folks put into their trees. From Cab’s Store on Harkers Island to Portsmouth Island, they celebrated Christmases past and held strong for the years to come. This year, the Gallery of Trees will begin on Friday, Nov. 19.
One of those trees is in memory of Billy and Janice Smith, and their son, William Ellis Smith Jr., honoring all the things they loved. They loved their family, their communities, Down East and commercial fishing. They fought hard for the fishermen and worked hard themselves. Hunting and fishing for mullet, meals around the table with family and spending countless hours at the camp on the banks were their fun times.
Kathryn Smith Chadwick said, “Granddaddy was instrumental in getting the museum out of the ground, and Grandmama carried the torch to see it open in 2003. Sometimes when I stop, I can hear their voices, and I listen for what I think they would say. Their love for Core Sound is instilled in the generations that have followed.”
The folks who attended last year commented that it was one of the most beautiful parts of their Christmas season and one of the most interesting and creative events hosted. In this year’s event, you again will hear the stories of people, places, happenings and traditions of Down East through pictures, ornaments, artifacts, memorabilia and children’s art, all displayed on beautiful Christmas trees.
The Core Sound Museum has designated Friday evening, Nov. 19 as their opening night for this beautiful occasion. They will be open late several days throughout the Christmas season for folks to come and enjoy this Christmas experience during the evening light, and if COVID will allow, they will be adding music and storytelling as they get into December.
May you never be too grown up to smile at lights on a tree.
