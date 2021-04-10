BEAUFORT — Two longtime bicycle advocates, Steven Hardy-Braz and Dave Connelly, will visit Beaufort on Monday, April 12 to promote bicycling and the East Coast Greenway.
The Greenway runs through Carteret County down Highway 101 to Beaufort, over the bridges to Morehead City, across Bogue Banks and then north on Highway 59 to Stella.
Coincident with the ride, N.C. House Bill H130 has been passed by the House with only one dissenting vote and is now in the state Senate. H130 adds portions of the Greenway that are in North Carolina to the State Park System and requires the Dept. of Natural and Cultural Resources to promote the establishment of the Greenway in the state. House Rep. Pat McElraft is a primary sponsor of the bill.
Local bicyclists will be on hand to welcome the pair of bikers and to show their support for improved bicycle transportation, tourism and safety in Carteret County. The welcome event and photo op will be Monday at 6 p.m. at Grayden Paul Town Park, 718 Front St. in Beaufort with Pollock being the cross street. In case of rain, the location will change to the Train Depot at Pollock and Broad streets in Beaufort.
For more information, call or email: Steven Hardy-Braz, 252-717-0490 or hardybraz@coastalnet.com; Dave Connelly, 919-357-6409 or drpconnelly@gmail.com; East Coast Greenway, Sarah Sanford, 919-695-3140 or sarah@greenway.org; local welcome committee, Alex McCrary 410-703-5114 or alex.mccrary84@gmail.com; House Bill H130, https://www.ncleg.gov/BillLookUp/2021/H130. Also see https://www.greenway.org/stories/advocates-plan-1-200-mile-va-nc-greenway-ride-to-raise-greenway-awarenes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.