MOREHEAD CITY — The Crystal Coast Realty Group, along with Sound Choice Insurance, will hold a Veterans Day Parade cookout for all who stop by during the parade, Saturday, Nov. 6.
Located in front of their offices at 1210 Arendell St., Morehead City, the cookout will be free to the public. Hot dogs, popcorn, baked goods, soda, water and coffee will be offered, starting at 11 a.m.
“We also have some gifts and special offers for our area Veterans,” it was noted in a news release by Don Johnson, owner and broker of Crystal Coast Realty Group LLC. “We picked this as an annual event and did our first one two years ago. We love our Veterans and will honor and thank them for making our everyday life possible. We share the same affection for our wonderful community and invite everyone to stop by and have a hot dog and say hello. It’s also a great spot to watch the parade.”
For more information, call Johnson at 252-503-2302 or send an email to don@crystalcoastrealtygroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.