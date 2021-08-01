Farms, Food and Friends Dinners become a Carteret County event

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret Local Food Network Farms, Food, & Friends, or FFF, Dinners are the farm-to-table dinners that are held four times a year.
They feature our county’s freshest produce, protein,and other ingredients from our local farmers that are crafted into amazing meals at the hands of local chefs.
Carteret Local Food Network’s biggest goal is to connect Carteret County consumers with their local farmers as they try to promote local farmers as much as possible and by offering an environment where someone can see, taste, smell, hear and touch where their food comes from. When you taste the difference, you will hopefully continue to choose to shop locally. As you discover new tastes, recipes and identify the issues that surround our local food scene, you will realize the importance of supporting our farmers with your purchasing dollars.
The first event since COVID-19 was the Farms, Food, and Friends Dinner that was held on July 24 at 5411 Highway 24 in Bogue at The Farm at Bogue. The menu consisted of pork from the Shenk Family Farm prepared eastern North Carolina style, with corn, okra, salad and Bogue Sound watermelons!
After dinner, Farmers Bert Guthrie Hadden and Justin Guthrie were available to answer questions about their farming practices, gave tours of their hydroponic greenhouse and provided unending comedic relief. Folks enjoyed walking around the property and visiting with both new and old friends.
Bert and Justin are siblings who grew up on the farm, working in the fields and at their family’s roadside market. The farm has been in their family for many generations, originating on their mother’s side of the family.
While farming wasn’t any of their original career choices, they found themselves with the desire to carry on the tradition while adding new and evolving elements. They love the land and water and take their responsibility of being good stewards of both very seriously while providing the best quality of nutritious deliciousness you can find.
Although they are not certified organic, they do incorporate organic and natural growing practices into their methods to increase sustainability while decreasing their footprint. They do not use herbicides or chemical pesticides. In their indoor hydroponic garden, they use a recirculating method of watering their crops with a tank of nutrient rich water that is fed to the plants through pumps and plumbing, then drained and collected and returned back to the tank.
The next event of the Carteret Local Food Network will be a culinary class on Figs and Cheese on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at a site to be determined. The culinary classes are designed to teach participants how to shop for local produce, learn what ingredients are seasonally available and introduce basic recipes. Classes are about two hours long.
To learn more about the Carteret Local Food Network and to find out about upcoming events and dinners, as well as purchase tickets online, visit their website at https://carteretlocalfoodnetwork.org and to go the Calendar of Events link.
