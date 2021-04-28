CARTERET COUNTY — The American Red Cross will host the 30th annual Red Cross Ball online from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Community members may join the event at no cost.
The Red Cross is encouraging the public to support the organization’s mission by bidding on auction items from the comforts of their home, on their cell phones or computers. The auction is filled with more than 200 packages for trips, jewelry, dining, food and beverages, household décor, art, professional services and more.
Silent auction packages are currently open for bidding. There will be a live program and auction at 7 p.m. Saturday. The silent auction will close at 8:30 p.m.
Funds raised from this event will be used by Red Cross to alleviate human suffering by helping people affected by disasters, supporting military families, delivering life-saving blood and teaching critical lifesaving skills.
Register at event.gives/encredcross to participate.
For more information, contact the Red Cross via email at enc@redcross.org or call 919-231-1602.
