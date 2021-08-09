Harkers Island is a pretty good illustration of what “community” is all about.
Mila Willis Guthrie at Seaside General Store said that whenever “anybody needs assistance” or is down on his or her luck, or sick...“we always pitch in.”
“Got to help, got to love one another...got to help,” she said.
Mila Guthrie’s unabridged comments about Harkers Island living are accessible online at southernfoodways.org. Hers is one of a collection of “oral history” accounts from a “Who’s Who” list of Harkers Island notables who were interviewed in 2016.
Also, learn from Sandra Davidson, a folklorist from Chapel Hill. She introduced readers of her social media site to Joel G. Hancock Sr., a Harkers Island “born and bred” author and storyteller.
Growing up, he said that “everybody knew my name. We were always around people who knew us and loved us. We were always community property...I was raised by a village.”
“Pearls of wisdom” can be found almost everywhere you look on Harkers Island. Many have been preserved in various folksy publications that have appeared over the years.
Folks remembered dancing to the jukebox at Carl Lewis’ store and spending time at the bowling alley in the store, going to the movies in the Odd Fellows Lodge building, which later became the Charity Theater, applying Ollie’s salve to cure all sorts of ailments and helping pen the horses on Shackleford Banks when it was time for roundup.
Fishermen would gather at Cleveland Davis’ store. That “was where everybody met and told all the stories – ‘the beehive,’ they called it.”
Cleveland Davis was once the captain of the mailboat. For some couples, it was fondly termed the “love boat.”
Karen Willis Amspacher of the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center said that the mailboat usually transported passengers as well as mail, packages, supplies and equipment.
Riders included family and friends, doctors, revenuers, salesmen and politicians, along with preachers and missionaries...and once-a-year, the new school teachers,” she said.
Some of those young female teachers “became ‘mailboat brides,’..marrying into families of these islands and villages along the shore”...and became vital community members.
“My Aunt Ruby came from New Bern on the mailboat to teach and found a room at Charlie Hancock’s boarding house” on Harkers Island,” Amspacher said. “That’s where Uncle Willie Guthrie saw her first in 1923 and said he was going to marry her.” They got hitched three months later.
Earl Cranston Davis married Lillian Belle “Big Sis” Lewis “on the mailboat in 1924. “Earl was afraid she might change her mind if he waited until they reached the shore. He recounted that story with pride, and in great detail, for the next 60 years,” Amspacher said.
Fred Guthrie met Mabel Katherine Ellis of Clayton, N.C., in 1926, as she was getting off the mailboat at Cleveland Davis’ dock with her trunk. Guthrie had gone to the dock to help bring the teachers ashore. He and “Miss Mabel” were married in 1927, and Mabel Guthrie taught second grade to every young’un on the island...for several generations.”
Some folks shared their feelings about the quality of life on Harkers Island: “You’d get up in the morning, and there’d be a bucket of fresh shrimp or clams sitting on your back doorstep.”
“The sea salt gets in your blood, and you can’t get it out.”
“Families...played together (and prayed together); it made for a close-knit family, many times including cousins by the dozen.”
