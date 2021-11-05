Open auditions set for ‘Honour, The Musical’ in New Bern

NEW BERN — The Spaight-Stanly Duel is one of the most intriguing episodes in New Bern History, and the North Carolina History Theater will bring it to life in “Honour, The Musical” next spring.
Many acting roles are available. Auditions will be held Thursday, Nov. 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., or on Saturday, Nov. 20 from noon to 2 p.m. in Orringer Auditorium at Craven Community College.
The NCHT is looking for adults of all ages and two boys, one to play the son of Richard Dobbs Spaight, age 5-8, and an African-American child age 8-12. Both children will have speaking roles.
Those who audition should be prepared to perform three things: a memorized one-minute monologue of their choice, a short early-American folk song of their choice and a cold reading from the play. Everyone is encouraged to audition. No roles will be automatically recast, but those who held roles previously will be given consideration.
“Honour, The Musical” was written by Bill Hand, with music by Simon Spalding. It is about one of New Bern’s most compelling stories, the Spaight-Stanly Duel. Within that is the story of Sarah Rice, a favored enslaved servant in the home of the Spaights who had a child by John Stanly.
The musical will be co-directed by Hand and Michelle Roys. It premiered in January 2020, and Hand is excited to bring it back.
“We hope this will be the centerpiece of our North Carolina History Theater offerings,” he said. “I’m thrilled to be able to bring it back, and hope we are able to offer it to wider and wider audiences.”
Roys is delighted to share the director mantel with Hand. She reminds folks as they audition, that they will be “asked to list all potential scheduling conflicts for weekday evenings, all day Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening so that we will best be able to schedule rehearsals.”
Performance dates are April 21-24, and April 30-May 1, 2022.
“Honour, The Musical” is presented by the NCHT in partnership with the New Bern Historical Society and Craven Community College.
For questions, email NorthCarolinaHistoryTheater@gmail.com or calll Hand at 252-229-4977.
The mission of the North Carolina History Theater is to create, celebrate and present theatrical works that teach and share the history of eastern North Carolina and the nation.
