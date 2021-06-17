RALEIGH — Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines is pleased to announce that Lillie Foley Jones of Havelock is the Carteret top seller for the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program.
Miss Jones sold 1,503 boxes of Girl Scout cookies in the annual cookie program that ended in March.
Jasmine Thompson of Newport placed second with 1,500 boxes sold, and Lindsay Sassano of Cedar Island placed third with 1,009 boxes sold. The 2021 Cookie Program was held Jan. 16 through March 21.
Participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program is a long-held and cherished tradition for girls, with recognition as a top cookie seller a coveted honor. Being named a top seller goes beyond what’s in the box as it highlights a girl’s determination to set and achieve goals, develop business and financial literacy skills, and enhance their entrepreneurial spirit. This recognition also demonstrates a girl’s mastery of the five skills: goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics as she runs her very own cookie business. This year posed new challenges due to COVID-19 precautions, and the Girl Scout top sellers persevered to innovate new ways of reaching customers.
“This year, we were focused on providing girls with opportunities to develop important skills and earn proceeds for their troops while staying safe during the pandemic,” said Kelly Griffin, product sales director, Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines. “The 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program was like no other, and our top sellers conquered new challenges to reach their goals while providing moments of joy to fellow Girl Scouts and cookie customers alike.”
Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines sold over 2 million boxes of cookies with approximately 6,800 Girl Scouts participating in the program. More than 1,500 girls sold more than 400 boxes of cookies each. Additionally, 322 girls sold more than 1,000 boxes each. Council-wide, the average number of boxes sold per girl was 300. Nationally, the average number of boxes sold by Girl Scouts is approximately 165.
This year, girls throughout the council collected donations to send 50,232 boxes of cookies to men and women proudly serving our country through Operation Cookie Drop. This culminates in over 1 million boxes delivered through this council-wide service project since its inception in 2005.
Joining the Carteret Girl Scouts, the overall council top sellers are Allison Bundle, Jayleena Gilmore and Haley Emmett. Miss Bundle of Onslow County placed first by selling 7,100 boxes, Miss Gilmore of Craven County placed second with 6,500 boxes, and Miss Emmett of Harnett County placed third with 5,834 boxes.
For more information on the Girl Scouts Cookie Program, please visit our website at www.ncccoastalpines.org or call (800) 284-4475.
