MOREHEAD CITY — For the seventh year in a row, youth-focused organizations in the Carteret County area can earn up to $1,000 through UScellular’s HYPERLINK “http://www.uscellular.com/communityconnections” \h Community Connections program.
Whether it’s STEM programs, sports teams, marching bands, dance teams, arts or a variety of other groups, organizers can sign up at uscellular.com/communityconnections and start earning money for their activity, 100% virtually.
Once registered online, nonprofit groups representing youth from kindergarten up to 12th grade have 14 days to rally their friends, families and social followers to complete digital activities like watching a video or following UScellular on its social channels to earn funds. Each completed activity earns money that goes directly to the organization.
“Now more than ever, K-12 groups are in need of funds to support their activities and initiatives,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for UScellular in eastern North Carolina. “The Community Connections program offers an easy, virtual platform for Carteret County youth organizations to raise money throughout the year and helps kids achieve their goals.”
Since launching the program in 2015, UScellular has awarded more than $1.4 million to 3,100 groups nationwide to support their needs from equipment purchases to field trips.
For more information and to view the official rules, go to uscellular.com/communityconnections.
