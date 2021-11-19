MOREHEAD CITY — La Musique of Carteret County will present its 32nd annual Miss La Musique Pageant Saturday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church, 9th and Arendell streets, in Morehead City.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. All proceeds go to the La Musique Scholarship Fund.
Approximately 16 girls, ranging in age from 3 to high school age, will compete in five age groups. Contestants will be judged on talent, evening gown and on-stage interview.
Rachel Mundine of Newport is pageant director and emcee. In addition to the contestants, special entertainment will be provided by past queens.
For more information, call 252-223-4538.
