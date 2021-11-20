Girl Scout Cookies coming to Carteret County soon

CARTERET COUNTY — Girl Scout Cookie season is almost here, and this year, there is a big helping of adventure in every scrumptious bite!
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. When you purchase Girl Scout Cookies, you are supporting entrepreneurs, goal setters and adventure seekers.
All proceeds stay local to assist funding for life altering, girl-led experiences and programs and year-round learning in the area. The program teaches five key skills to girls growing up in our community: goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics.
Help support Girl Scouts in Carteret County by purchasing one of your favorite types of cookies: Toast-Yay!, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Shortbreads, gluten free Caramel Chocolate Chip, Lemonades and the brand-new addition of Adventurefuls, which is an indulgent, brownie-inspired cookie topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of sea salt.
Girl Scout Cookies can be purchased starting Jan. 15 with the season ending in the middle of March. Contact your favorite Girl Scout or be on the lookout for a cookie booth early next year! Can’t find cookies? No problem! Check out this website nccoastalpines.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html.
For more information or questions, contact Girl Scouts North Carolina Coastal Pines at nccoastalpines.org or 1-800-284-4475.
