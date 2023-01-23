MOREHEAD CITY — It has been said that there are two food groups…chocolate and fruit…and if it is fruit, it should be dipped in chocolate!
Patrons will find chocolate covered strawberries and more as the Carolina Chocolate Festival welcomes chocolate lovers at the Crystal Coast Civic Center on the campus of Carteret Community College in Morehead City.
Doors will open on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival, a 501-C3 charitable organization, has donated over $550,000 to charities, in addition to scholarships to local high school seniors.
With 21 vendors selling everything from chocolate covered fruit, candy, fudge, peanuts, cakes, cookies, wine and more, patrons are sure to find something yummy to take home. One of those vendors, entitled “That’s Good Chocolate” out of Rolesville, is Mary Roundtree who has been making chocolates for more than 25 years. Roundtree, a registered nurse who had to retire after suffering a heart attack at age 37, struggled with health issues. Her doctors told her she needed to avoid stress.
“But making chocolates on days I was feeling good seemed to brighten my days,” said Roundtree. “My children are the ones who suggested I consider chocolate as a job and not just a hobby. I guess I was visiting them too much. Ha. Ha. So, I started my company, which is now over 20 years ago. It means a lot to me to be a part of this festival.”
For those who want to burn some calories before the doors open, they can sign up to run a 5K Race course which is flat and begins and ends at the college’s McGee Building. The 5K run/walk will begin at 8 a.m. and meet beforehand in the lobby at McGee Building. Entry fees are $30 per individual or $55 for a family (two adults and two kids under 18 years of age), which includes one race T-shirt per individual or one per family to the first 100 registered runners. A bonus is one festival ticket per entry or two per family entry. To sign up, go on the web at Carolina Chocolate Festival | At the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City | Celebrating Charity & Chocolate to download an application form.
Prerace signups will be at the Crystal Coast Civic Center on Friday, Feb. 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. Race day registration and packet pickup will begin at Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 a.m. in the McGee Building.
For those who aren’t runners but are bakers and have an amazing chocolate cake recipe, get ready to compete against the best bakers in eastern North Carolina in the festival bake-off. Pro and amateur bakers alike are welcome to enter. Entries must be received by 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. Forms are on the website above. First-place prize is $250, second place $100 and third place $50.
Ticket prices are $9 for adults, $2 for children ages 5 to 12, and those under 5 are admitted free. Active-duty military personnel will be given free admission that Sunday with a military ID. Tickets will be available online or at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.