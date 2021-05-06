NORTH CAROLINA — “Restart the Arts” Bill H562l would allocate $8 million for the Restart the Arts Grants to nonprofit arts organizations, which Arts North Carolina has requested of the N.C. General Assembly.
This funding, or Restart the Arts Grants, would provide $4 million each year for the next two years and would be distributed by the N.C. Arts Council for costs associated with presenting arts and cultural programming to the public.
The nonprofit arts sector in North Carolina has lost over $300 million and laid off 36% of its workforce (over 10,000 people) as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Existing resources and relief funds have been expended to keep these community institutions from disappearing. This funding would provide assistance for programming costs to restart the arts, which is crucial to reigniting the state’s economic engines and strengthening our communities statewide.
Visit “https://artscouncilcarteret.us10.list-manage.com/track/click?u=0af9a0f24479860bca2a55480&id=70bc0fa3f2&e=bf4a41f785” \t “_blank” ArtsNC.org for more information and to fill out a simple form to send emails to local representatives in support of this bill.\
