UScellular announces winners of sixth annual Black History Month Art Contest

MOREHEAD CITY — UScellular has announced the three winners of its sixth annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Sunshine Lady Club at a celebration at the club via video call.
For the first time, public voting for the finalists’ art was available online, and the winning artists were awarded gift cards in the following amounts: Nevaeh S., 11, $250 for first place; James Clemens, 13, $150 for second; and Matthew C., 12, $100 for third.
In January, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Sunshine Lady Club members created artwork in recognition of influential Black people from around the globe, including historical figures, world leaders, athletes and celebrities. The 10 finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Voting was available online throughout February.
“It was amazing to see the creativity and wide range of inspirations the Club members used to create their art this year,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales in eastern North Carolina at UScellular noted in a March 24 release. “We extend our congratulations to the winners and all the finalists in this year’s contest. We’re thrilled to be able to team with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Sunshine Lady Club to celebrate Black History Month and the diversity in our community and the country.”
This year, UScellular hosted Black History Month Art Contests with 28 Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. The individual contests are funded and supported by the company’s Network of Black Associates, an Associate Resource Group dedicated to creating a diverse company culture that attracts, develops and retains Black associates.
Official contest rules, including full entry details, along with finalist and winner selection criteria/voting are available by email request to katie.frey@uscellular.com.
