MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge No. 1710 is partnering with Cricket II Project to sponsor a Blessing of the Fleet event at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 6 on the Morehead City waterfront between 4th and 9th streets.
The blessing will be presented by Pastor Karl Zorowski at Jack’s Waterfront Bar. Boating participants will assemble in the turning basin and coordinate with Capt. Joe DiBella aboard the Cricket via marine channel 68.
A U.S. Coast Guard vessel will lead the procession of boats. All boaters are welcome and should contact Capt. Dibella at 252-725-4277 with any questions.
The blessing will occur rain or shine.
