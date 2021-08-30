MOREHEAD CITY — With some coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions on public gathering and physical distancing relaxed, Elk’s Lodge No. 1710 of Morehead City and Beaufort is picking up its charity and fundraising efforts.
Lodge members are planning events to support veterans and local families in the near future, including a 9/11 memorial ride.
Registration for the ride will open at the lodge, located at 400 Miller Farm Road in Morehead City, at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Day-of event registration is $25, and $5 for each additional rider. Pre-registration is $20.
The event will also feature a parachute jump at 11 a.m., as well as a flag ceremony, silent auction, food and entertainment. The ride proper will begin at noon.
It is one of many charity and fundraising efforts from the local Elk’s Lodge. Leading knight Kent Neal said in an interview with the News-Times in August he’s been in contact with area long-term facilities to canvass needs.
“They’re all anxious to get involved again in the senior veterans outreach program,” he said.
The program is dedicated to recognizing veterans who reside in assisted care facilities in Carteret County. The lodge provides residents with plaques recognizing service in each branch of the military.
“These are displayed outside the door of the veteran’s room so that all who visit can thank them for their service,” Mr. Neal said in a written statement. “More than 100 plagues have been distributed to date.”
With restrictions on public gathering lifted, lodge trustee and grants coordinator Jane McClughan said the lodge has had “rave reviews from people in the community and the lodge” as they’ve been trying to revive their activity to pre-pandemic levels.
“We’ve been working on getting people involved with the lodge again,” Ms. McClughan said. “We’ve had bingo, a pretty loyal group comes for that.”
Elk’s Lodge No. 1710 provides financial assistance to veterans in need, such as those looking for a home. Ms. McClughan said the lodge has a program to provide veterans coming into a new home with up to $400 in assistance to furnish their new living space.
Veterans aren’t the only people the lodge provides with assistance. Ms. McClughan said the lodge has taken 16 families in need shopping for back-to-school supplies.
“On Sunday we’ll be taking 20 more (shopping),” she said in an Aug. 20 interview. “This year our main focus is helping kids to get food. We’ll be working with partners like the Boys and Girls Club.”
Mr. Neal echoed Ms. McClughan’s statements. He said the lodge frequently takes disadvantaged children shopping for basic necessities, as well as gift shopping during the holidays to pick out presents for their parents.
More information on the local lodge is available at elks.org, by phone at 252-726-4472 or by email at moreheadbeaufortelks1710@yahoo.com.
