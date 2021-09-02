Academy holds first string camp for children

MOREHEAD CITY — The Music and Arts Academy of First Baptist Church in Morehead City held its first annual string orchestra camp the week of Aug. 9. Seventeen violinists, cellists and violists, ages 5 to 17, participated in the camp, studying under the direction of clinicians Dee Braxton-Pellegrino, Lisa Ours and Eulalia VanFosson.
The camp culminated with a performance for families Aug. 12 in the church’s family life center.
The camp included study in chamber music, technique and orchestra, and encompassed musical styles including, folk songs, fiddle tunes, classical and patriotic songs.
Campers concluded their week of study with a concert which was presented to the community on the last day of camp and given in memory of Laurence Stith, who started a string orchestra program in the Carteret County public school system many years ago. That program no longer exists.
As a ministry of First Baptist Church, the Music and Arts Academy strives to honor God by providing excellence in performing and visual arts instruction.
The academy opened its doors to children and adults in 2016, offering private lessons in piano, organ, violin, viola, cello, guitar, ukulele, drum set, voice, as well as Kindermusik classes for children ages birth through 3.5 years. Additionally, classes in sewing and Copperplate calligraphy are offered.
A fall 2021 brochure and registration form for lessons and class offerings is available online at fbcmhc.org/music_and_arts_academy or by contacting Diane Hawkins at 252-726-4142.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.