National Charity League holds awards banquet for Outer Banks chapter

OUTER BANKS — The Outer Banks chapter of the National Charity League, currently celebrating its 20th year, recently held its annual awards banquet at Camp Albemarle.
NCL is now in its 96th year and has 286 chapters in 31 states. Members are mothers and daughters (rising 7th through 12th grades). The mission of NCL is to foster the mother/daughter relationship through an ongoing commitment to philanthropy, culture and leadership.
The event was kicked off by a special guest, best-selling author Kristy Woodson Harvey who shared stories from her past about inspiration, never giving up and the mother/daughter relationship. She stayed afterward for a book signing of her New York Times best-selling book “Under the Southern Sky.”
Over the past year, the Outer Banks Chapter provided more than 7,000 community service hours to local organizations such as Hope Mission, Crystal Coast Hospice House, N.C. Coastal Federation, Leon Mann Center and many more. More than 65 members were recognized with awards for their service. Seventeen members received The President’s Volunteer Service Award from the President of the United States for outstanding community service.
The following youth won the award: Gold Level for more than 100 hours of service in a year – Ella Graham, Samantha Lewis, Tolar Mettrey, Kendyll Preston, Riley Preston, Madison Reavis, Peyton Smith; Silver Level for 75 hours – Chloe Avon; and Bronze Level for 50 hours – Cydney Fulcher and McKinley Schoden.
The following mothers were awarded: Silver Level for more than 250 service hours – Eva Mettrey, Sandy Reavis, Cheryl Smith; and Bronze Level for more than 100 service hours – Allison Graham, Delanie Dunn, Lisa Lewis, Barbee York.
Madison Reavis, Tolar Mettrey and Peyton Smith tied for the most service hours in the chapter for the year with 276 each. Emme Baber was awarded the Outer Banks President’s Award for her innovative new philanthropy idea of Healthcare Appreciation Bags given to local healthcare workers. This innovated idea yielded almost 1,000 bags being made and delivered to healthcare workers in Carteret County.
To learn more about the Outer Banks Chapter of NCL visit https://www.nationalcharityleague.org/vpage/index-outerbanks/.
