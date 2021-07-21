NEW BERN — The New Bern Historical Society is looking for a few good ghosts.
Whether you are a spirited novice or have lots of ghostly experience, the society wants you to portray the historic characters in this year’s Ghostwalk.
Ghostwalk brings to life noted personalities from New Bern’s past. There’s no need to worry though, all the apparitions in these stories are from the pages of history, not from science fiction. Each year, a new and different batch of spirits appear.
Auditions will be Wednesday, July 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern.
Mickey Miller, New Bern Historical Society executive director, is looking for volunteers, both men and women ages 18 and up to play the phantom roles.
“We’d like folks who are interested in this fun and exciting event, and who can give the time for the event’s three days,” he said in a news release. “No experience is necessary. No preparation is necessary. Some might say, no pulse is necessary!”
Participants will be asked to read from scripts. Those selected as ghosts will learn a script and participate in at least two rehearsals prior to Ghostwalk. They will perform at one of 13 ghost sites, including Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Ghostwalk will take place the evenings of Oct. 28-30.
For more information, call or email the New Bern Historical Society office at 252-638-8558, adminoffice@newbernhistorical.org.
