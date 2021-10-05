Blackbeard’s Pirate Jamboree on Ocracoke Island set Oct. 29-30

OCRACOKE — Ocracoke Island, like everywhere else, is climbing out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but residents are also recovering from the flooding devastation from Hurricane Dorian in 2019.
And it is certainly good news to know that Blackbeard’s Pirate Jamboree will go on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30, although it will not be at the 2018 level, which was the 300th anniversary of Blackbeard’s demise.
This year, too, the festival will focus on history, colonial life and on family fun. Festival goers will be urged to eat and drink in any of Ocracoke’s many restaurants.
CDC guidelines on the COVID-19 pandemic will apply.
All events are free and will kick off Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. with a showing of the 1968 Disney film “Blackbeard’s Ghost,” a film for the whole family, followed by a discussion with historian Kevin Duffus about “Pirates and Fake News in 1718.”
Saturday, Oct. 30 will again feature a colonial village on the grounds of the Berkley Manor, along with artisan vendors, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Other events will include a pirate ship invading Silver Lake and a three-ship “Battle of Ocracoke,” a pirate parade, sword-fight demonstrations, sea chanteys and several historical talks.
The event will conclude with a memorial service honoring the fallen sailors for Blackbeard and Lt. Robert Maynard.
Among the living history re-enactors participating will be Mr. Duffus with a new perspective on William Howard, the Cannon Crew, Leviathan Nautical Living History, Sinbad and the MEKA II, the Sword Circle, the Beaufort Oars, the Motley Tones, a Walking Blackbeard and Jimmy Bones.
Blackbeard’s Pirate Jamboree, produced by the Ocracoke Civic & Business Association, is made possible by a grant from the Ocracoke Occupancy Tax Board.
Stay tuned to VisitOcracokeVillage.com and its Facebook page in case of inclement weather.
