Concert in the Park Series set at Fort Macon each Friday through Aug. 13

By Rebecca Jones, special to the News-Times
FORT MACON — Free concerts for locals and tourists alike are one of the outreach projects of the Friends of Fort Macon. And the best part is that admission is free, but donations are welcomed.
Concerts are sponsored by Parker Honda, Parker Buick-GMC and will be held Fridays from 6:30 to 8 p.m., weather permitting. The last concert for the season will be Friday, Aug. 13.
The Southern Hellcats, a 50’s/60’s Rockabilly band, entertained a crowds on Friday, July 9 with the opening song, “You Ain’t Nothin’ But a Hound Dog.” The crowd went wild with dancing and clapping. Connor Daniels was on saxophone, Chris Daniels on guitar/vocals, Mike Ferrara on drums and Phillip Aycock on bass/vocals.
All concerts are outside. You may sit on the ramparts or down in the main fort area. Concert goers are welcome to bring a picnic (no alcohol or pets) and a blanket or lawn chair. It is a perfect time to watch the sunset, see the boats coming in to Beaufort Inlet and listen to great music.
