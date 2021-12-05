Carteret County Public Library to feature Beaufort Woman’s Club exhibit

BEAUFORT — During the month of December, the main branch of the Carteret County Public Library will host an exhibit that traces the history and membership roster of the Beaufort Woman’s Club, which is celebrating its 100th birthday this year.
The BWC was chartered on Jan. 21, 2021 when 12 community-minded women formed a club for the betterment of Beaufort. The group’s first major project was to open a public library on Front Street in Beaufort. The club also raised funds in the 1940s to help the town of Beaufort renovate the train depot, which housed the public library for more than 20 years.
“Our exhibit features accomplishments from every decade, as well as a roster of the women who have served during our first 100 years,” said Deborah Taule, BWC chair of history and preservation. “Our club scrapbooks are full of great information and photos, and it was a labor of love highlighting the hundreds of local women who have served our community through their membership in the club.”
With more than 100 current members, the BWC is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization. Its mission is to make a positive difference in the community by supporting preservation, revitalization, education and the economically depressed in Carteret County.
For more information, visit the club on Facebook and at www.beaufortwomansclub.org.
