fort macon — Fort Macon will hold a Friday night concert series throughout July to the first Friday in August.
The concerts will be staged on the parade ground from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Come early, bring a chair and enjoy a 22-year tradition at the fort.
The concerts are free, although donations are greatly appreciated. These concerts are being presented by The Friends of Fort Macon and the continued sponsorship of Parker Buick-GMC and Parker Honda of Morehead City.
Here is the concert schedule:
July 2:Landfall playing classic rock from the 60s, 70s and 80s.
July 9:The Southern Hellcats playing rockabilly from the 50s and 60s.
July 16:Unknown Tongues playing zydeco style.
July 23: Dino, Scearce and Stover playing pirate rock.
July 30: Mac and Juice playing Jamy soul rock and roll.
Aug. 6: Morehead Brass Consortium playing a mix of your favorites.
