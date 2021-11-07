FEATURE: Deaf awareness and help in Carteret County

By Rebecca Jones, special to the News-Times
CARTERET COUNTY — To effectively communicate, we must realize that we are all different in the way we perceive the world and use this understanding as a guide to our communication with others.
Many deaf people feel one of their biggest difficulties is the hearing culture sometimes treats them as though they are handicapped, people to be pitied or changed.
Under the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the Division of Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (DSDHH) was established by the N.C. General Assembly in 1989. DSDHH works to ensure that all deaf, hard of hearing, or deaf/blind North Carolinians have the ability to communicate their needs and receive information easily and effectively in all aspects of their lives, especially their health and well-being.
With the administrative office in Raleigh, the division has seven regional centers across the state to help serve communities with services needed, education outreach and other supports. One of these centers serves Carteret County. These services are open to deaf, hard of hearing and deaf/blind individuals. There is no charge for these services.
Jennifer L. Cook, MS, CRC received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Gallaudet University and a Master of Science in Rehabilitation Counseling from Winston-Salem State University.
Cook says, “As a deaf person, it was my goal to work in a field providing services to individuals with hearing loss, including the deaf, hard of hearing and deaf/blind because I wanted to be a role model, as well as contributing back to the community that I am already a member of. Each staff member brings unique skills, including background, education, experiences and training to the team.
“All of us have a common goal to 1) communicate by promoting equal access and effective communication for people who are deaf, hard of hearing and deaf/blind, 2) collaborate by partnering with community organizations, public service providers, consumers and families and 3) connect by educating, supporting and providing resources to community organizations, governmental agencies, service providers, employers, consumers and families.”
No one can define us except for us ourselves. This is to relay the importance of knowing we are not to be generalized since each of us have different educational background, communication style, family and community support, employment history, involvement within the community, utilization of technology to maintain independence and how we choose to live life.
North Carolina has 1.2 million people with hearing loss, and according to various trends and factors, this figure will increase to 1.6 million by 2030. The impact of hearing loss is often underestimated. The inability to hear certain sounds, hearing loss can cause people to lose their balance and fall often, to experience a decrease in social interaction, and this can lead to feelings of loneliness, as well as a decreased immune system.
For more information, visit the website ncdhhs.gov/divisions/services-deaf-and-hard-hearing.
